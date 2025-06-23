Zuckerberg leads AI recruitment blitz armed with $100 million pay packages

Beyond the Scale deal and a few other hires, it is unclear how successful his efforts will ultimately be. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says his best people remain at his company. OpenAI has given counteroffers to people Meta has tried to poach, promising them more money and scope in their jobs if they stay, according to a person familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, Altman has been on a spending spree of his own, paying billions for former Apple designer Jony Ive’s startup.