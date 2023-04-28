Zuckerberg’s fortune jumps $10 billion on Meta sales rebound1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:06 AM IST
Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth soared by more than $10 billion on Thursday, his third-biggest jump on record, after Meta Platforms surprised investors with robust first-quarter sales.
Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth soared by more than $10 billion on Thursday, his third-biggest jump on record, after Meta Platforms Inc. surprised investors with robust first-quarter sales.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×