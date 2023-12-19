PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages to acquire South Africa's BevCo for ₹1,320 cr
BevCo is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of licensed PepsiCo and own-branded non-alcoholic beverages in South Africa.
Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), one of the largest franchise bottlers of PepsiCo in the world, on Tuesday said it is set to acquire South Africa's The Beverage Company Ltd (BevCo) with plans to expand its geographical footprint in Africa.
