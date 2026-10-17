PepsiCo India wants 90–100% of its drinks portfolio to be zero-sugar or mid-calorie: What is driving the change?

PepsiCo India is expanding its range of zero-sugar beverages, millet-based snacks and products marketed around nutritional attributes as it responds to changing consumer preferences and faces a stricter regulatory environment around food labelling and health claims.
The company said that it aims to increase the share of zero-sugar and mid-calorie beverages in its portfolio to 90–100% over time, up from more than 70% currently. Its latest portfolio push spans drinks such as Pepsi Black and 7UP Zero Sugar, alongside food products featuring wholegrains, millets and alternative preparation methods.
The shift comes as India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), steps up scrutiny of product claims, while proposed warning labels for packaged foods high in sugar, salt or fat face renewed attention from the Supreme Court.
PepsiCo says growing consumer interest in wellness is driving its push towards what it calls “Better-for-You” products.
More than 70% of its beverage portfolio comprises zero-sugar or mid-calorie options, including Pepsi Black, 7UP Zero Sugar, Gatorade Zero and Nimbooz. The company wants to increase this share to 90–100% over time, although it has not specified a deadline for achieving the target.
In its foods business, PepsiCo restaged Quaker in 2026 to highlight its protein, fibre and wholegrain content.
It has also expanded options such as Kurkure Jowar Puffs, made with millet, and baked Red Rock Deli variants that contain 40% less fat, according to the company.
PepsiCo says its entire convenient foods portfolio, including Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos, Cheetos, Uncle Chipps, Quaker and Red Rock Deli, is made without artificial flavours or colours.
In August, FSSAI said it had issued 150 notices to food companies, including Nestlé India, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola India, over alleged misleading advertisements, false claims and labelling violations.
Separately, the regulator ordered Dabur to stop selling products carrying certain “100%” claims, arguing that the descriptions were ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers. The Delhi High Court subsequently stayed that order on an interim basis.
FSSAI has proposed red, hexagonal front-of-pack warning labels for packaged foods high in sugar, salt or saturated fat.
The proposal followed Supreme Court scrutiny of delays in introducing clearer nutritional warnings.
The apex court has pressed the government and regulator for a clearer implementation timeline.
The proposed labels are intended to make nutritional risks easier for consumers to identify.