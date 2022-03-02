Permanent work-from-home jobs for select roles gain popularity

Zensar Technologies launched a work-from-anywhere initiative in the early stages of the pandemic which led to multiple benefits. “One of the biggest advantages of this initiative is that we have access to a diverse set of talent who may have been out of our reach due to location…This has also helped us recruit those who were on a career break, mostly women employees as well as those who are physically challenged. It has also led to better work life integration for our employees as no time is spent on long commutes, thus having a positive impact on their well-being," said Vivek Ranjan, chief human resources officer, Zensar.