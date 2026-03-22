Mumbai: French alcohol major Pernod Ricard recently appointed Debasree Dasgupta as chief marketing officer of its India arm. She moved back to the country from Sweden, where she was Pernod Ricard’s global vice-president and chief marketing officer for Absolut, the firm's vodka brand.
Pernod Ricard seeks to nurture premium whiskey Blender’s Pride with fashion, new campaign on ‘success’
SummaryThis month, French alcohol major Pernod Ricard released a new brand campaign for Blender’s Pride featuring three Indian actresses/models emphasising the brand’s association with fashion and ‘success’.
Mumbai: French alcohol major Pernod Ricard recently appointed Debasree Dasgupta as chief marketing officer of its India arm. She moved back to the country from Sweden, where she was Pernod Ricard’s global vice-president and chief marketing officer for Absolut, the firm's vodka brand.
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