Pernod Ricard seeks to nurture premium whiskey Blender’s Pride with fashion, new campaign on ‘success’

Q. Pernod Ricard has some iconic whiskey brands in India, across price segments…

All brands aspire to be cultural icons, only a few make it. If there is a whiskey brand that has earned the right to be a cultural icon, it is Blender’s Pride. We have dabbled with campaigns that strengthen Blender’s Pride’s association with style, culture and influence. We have consciously used Blender’s Pride to shape the conversation around style in India. Blender’s Pride literally built the premium category in India. We have over 50% market share, and more than a decade of building cultural relevance.