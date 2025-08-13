Mint Explainer | What is behind Perplexity’s $34.5 billion bid for Google Chrome
Shelley Singh 4 min read 13 Aug 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Summary
The AI search startup’s surprise bid for Google Chrome comes at a time when browsers are becoming key to AI-led transformations.
Google hasn’t put Chrome up for sale, but antitrust proceedings could force its parent, Alphabet, to look for buyers. While Perplexity wants Chrome for its access to over 3 billion users and dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) search race, OpenAI is also interested.
