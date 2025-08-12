Perplexity makes longshot $34.5 billion offer for Chrome
Summary
In mounting an unsolicited bid for Google’s browser, the three-year-old AI startup seeks to take advantage of uncertainty over a pending antitrust ruling.
Artificial-intelligence startup Perplexity on Tuesday offered to purchase Google’s Chrome browser for $34.5 billion as it works to challenge the tech giant’s web-search dominance.
