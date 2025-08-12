Perplexity makes longshot $34.5 billion offer for Chrome

The Justice Department filed the antitrust case against Google in 2020. In addition to forcing a sale of Chrome, the judge is considering limiting Google’s ability to pay to be the default search engine on devices and browsers and requiring it to share data with rivals, among other things. In weighing potential remedies earlier this year, Mehta questioned how much new AI chatbots might be whittling away at the traditional search business, of which Google has 90% market share.