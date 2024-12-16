Companies
How talent from top tech services companies is changing the game for laggards
Shelley Singh 10 min read 16 Dec 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Summary
- In the last 18 years, only a handful of Indian tech services firms have gone past the billion-dollar revenue landmark. The industry has a long tail of small companies starved of growth for 2-3 decades. Now, a pack of leaders from top tier companies is changing the fortunes of a few. Find out how.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: When Pune-based Persistent Systems crossed the $1 billion revenue mark in FY23, a tech services leader asked founder Anand Deshpande how the company, which was formed in 1990, had finally gone past the landmark figure. An industry veteran recounted to Mint that Deshpande smiled when the question was posed, then responded saying, “Credit goes to our team."
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less