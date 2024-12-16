How talent from top tech services companies is changing the game for laggards

This is not to say that only leaders from the top tier can drive growth. For instance, Bengaluru-headquartered Mphasis, which had suffered a contraction in revenue, returned to the growth path after Nitin Rakesh took over as CEO and MD. Before Rakesh, who came in from mid-tier company Syntel, took the helm, Mphasis’ CAGR was at -0.8%. Its revenue had dropped from ₹6,225.4 crore in FY14 to ₹6076.4 crore in FY17. In the most recent fiscal year, it reported revenue of ₹13,278.5 crore. The company has grown at a CAGR of 14.6% since Rakesh joined in 2017.