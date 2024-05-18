Personal guarantors in the crosshairs as lenders step up heat to recover dues
Summary
- The National Company Law Tribunal admitted 81 petitions against personal guarantors between January and March, the highest in seven quarters
- Total debt involved in petitions against personal guarantors at the end of March was about ₹1.88 trillion
NEW DELHI : Personal guarantors who are also major shareholders in defaulting companies are facing increased heat from lenders who, armed with a recent Supreme Court ruling, are adding pressure on them to honour their repayment liabilities running into several crores of rupees.