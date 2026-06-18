Pet clinic chain Vetic secures $40 million to double clinic network across India

Pet healthcare chain Vetic plans to nearly double its clinics in India and build its digital platform offerings over the next two years amid rising demand. On Thursday the startup announced the close of a $40-million funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP), with participation from existing investors Greenoaks Capital, Lachy Groom, and JSW Family Office, underscoring growing investor interest in petcare.
For India’s largest pet clinic chain, the goal now is to build an integrated platform with a focus on long-term customer retention. “There is no dearth of demand. The challenge is how to build a platform so an anxious pet parent doesn’t have to navigate between 7-8 platforms to get all his needs met,” founder and chief executive Gaurav Ajmera told Mint in an interview. “If you are able to build that platform and provide a great experience, you will have the trust of pet parents and get that long-term customer retention,” he added.