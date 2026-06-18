Pet clinic chain Vetic secures $40 million to double clinic network across India

Jessica Jani
2 min read18 Jun 2026, 06:05 AM IST
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Gaurav Ajmera, Vetic's founder and chief executive.
Summary
The startup will also use the funds to build an integrated digital platform with a focus on long-term customer retention, founder and chief executive Gaurav Ajmera told Mint.

Pet healthcare chain Vetic plans to nearly double its clinics in India and build its digital platform offerings over the next two years amid rising demand. On Thursday the startup announced the close of a $40-million funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP), with participation from existing investors Greenoaks Capital, Lachy Groom, and JSW Family Office, underscoring growing investor interest in petcare.

For India’s largest pet clinic chain, the goal now is to build an integrated platform with a focus on long-term customer retention. “There is no dearth of demand. The challenge is how to build a platform so an anxious pet parent doesn’t have to navigate between 7-8 platforms to get all his needs met,” founder and chief executive Gaurav Ajmera told Mint in an interview. “If you are able to build that platform and provide a great experience, you will have the trust of pet parents and get that long-term customer retention,” he added.

Also Read | Why Supertails is doubling down on the lucrative pet healthcare market

Founded in 2022, Vetic currently has more than 65 clinics across Indian metros, of which 15 operate round the clock. It has a network of 250 veterinarians across in-clinic OPD, advanced diagnostics, and complex surgeries. It also has an e-pharmacy, a quick commerce store, teleconsulting and pet insurance and wellness plans.

India’s petcare market is projected to grow from $3.5 billion in 2024 to $7 billion by 2028, according to Praxis Global Alliance.

Scaling up

The funds from the latest round will be used to scale Vetic’s clinic network and its veterinary team to nearly double the current capacity. “In the next two years, we plan to set up 50-55 more clinics,” said Ajmera, adding that the firm is taking a completely organic route for this.

However, the physical clinics are just one part of the plan, he said. The company is also testing vet-at-home services in two cities and plans to roll it out nationally within two quarters, deepening its pet insurance and wellness plan offerings. It is also investing significantly to offer AI tools on its platform. This end-to-end ecosystem is the firm’s moat in an increasingly competitive market, Ajmera said.

Also Read | Why pet startups are chasing healthcare

Several pet healthcare chains have drawn interest from investors over the past few years. In February, Supertails raised $30 million in a round led by Venturi Partners, and Dr Doodley raised $3.3 million in a pre-Series A funding led by V3 Ventures. Last year, Bengaluru-based vet clinic chain Dr. Paws secured 29.3 crore (about $3.5 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Chiratae Ventures. Vetic had previously raised $26 million from Bessemer Ventures and others in May 2025.

Also Read | India may drive 20% of emerging-market pet adoption growth: Royal Canin's Singh

About the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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