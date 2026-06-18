Pet clinic chain Vetic secures $40 million to double clinic network across India

Pet healthcare chain Vetic plans to nearly double its clinics in India and build its digital platform offerings over the next two years amid rising demand. On Thursday the startup announced the close of a $40-million funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP), with participation from existing investors Greenoaks Capital, Lachy Groom, and JSW Family Office, underscoring growing investor interest in petcare.
Pet healthcare chain Vetic plans to nearly double its clinics in India and build its digital platform offerings over the next two years amid rising demand. On Thursday the startup announced the close of a $40-million funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP), with participation from existing investors Greenoaks Capital, Lachy Groom, and JSW Family Office, underscoring growing investor interest in petcare.
For India’s largest pet clinic chain, the goal now is to build an integrated platform with a focus on long-term customer retention. “There is no dearth of demand. The challenge is how to build a platform so an anxious pet parent doesn’t have to navigate between 7-8 platforms to get all his needs met,” founder and chief executive Gaurav Ajmera told Mint in an interview. “If you are able to build that platform and provide a great experience, you will have the trust of pet parents and get that long-term customer retention,” he added.
For India’s largest pet clinic chain, the goal now is to build an integrated platform with a focus on long-term customer retention. “There is no dearth of demand. The challenge is how to build a platform so an anxious pet parent doesn’t have to navigate between 7-8 platforms to get all his needs met,” founder and chief executive Gaurav Ajmera told Mint in an interview. “If you are able to build that platform and provide a great experience, you will have the trust of pet parents and get that long-term customer retention,” he added.
Founded in 2022, Vetic currently has more than 65 clinics across Indian metros, of which 15 operate round the clock. It has a network of 250 veterinarians across in-clinic OPD, advanced diagnostics, and complex surgeries. It also has an e-pharmacy, a quick commerce store, teleconsulting and pet insurance and wellness plans.
India’s petcare market is projected to grow from $3.5 billion in 2024 to $7 billion by 2028, according to Praxis Global Alliance.
Scaling up
The funds from the latest round will be used to scale Vetic’s clinic network and its veterinary team to nearly double the current capacity. “In the next two years, we plan to set up 50-55 more clinics,” said Ajmera, adding that the firm is taking a completely organic route for this.
However, the physical clinics are just one part of the plan, he said. The company is also testing vet-at-home services in two cities and plans to roll it out nationally within two quarters, deepening its pet insurance and wellness plan offerings. It is also investing significantly to offer AI tools on its platform. This end-to-end ecosystem is the firm’s moat in an increasingly competitive market, Ajmera said.
Several pet healthcare chains have drawn interest from investors over the past few years. In February, Supertails raised $30 million in a round led by Venturi Partners, and Dr Doodley raised $3.3 million in a pre-Series A funding led by V3 Ventures. Last year, Bengaluru-based vet clinic chain Dr. Paws secured ₹29.3 crore (about $3.5 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Chiratae Ventures. Vetic had previously raised $26 million from Bessemer Ventures and others in May 2025.