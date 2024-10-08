Pfizer CEO’s job is at risk. A shot of discipline could help.

Bourla likely isn’t entirely surprised by these developments, given the pressure he has faced for nearly two years. At a JPMorgan Chase conference earlier this year, he acknowledged missing earnings expectations and Pfizer’s weak commercial performance. However, he promised better execution and argued that investors haven’t fully appreciated the potential value of the Seagen acquisition. In an email, a Pfizer spokeswoman wrote that the company doesn’t comment on market speculation. She added that Pfizer is focused on continued innovation, cost reduction and capital allocation to enhance shareholder value.