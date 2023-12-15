Pfizer helped save the world with covid vaccines. Now it needs to right itself.
Jared S. Hopkins , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 15 Dec 2023, 01:35 PM IST
SummaryThe drugmaker is pulling back on some of its research programs and laying off workers after overestimating pandemic-product sales.
Thousands of Pfizer employees from around the world were watching through their computer screens in October when Chief Executive Albert Bourla and other executives at the giant drugmaker stepped onto a stage for a company town hall.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less