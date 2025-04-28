US generics, domestic market to drive healthy sales growth for pharma companies in Q4
SummaryUncertainties around US tariffs and the end of the limited competition period for generic Revlimid in the US will loom in 2026.
Pharma companies are expected to report healthy revenue growth of 11-13% in the fourth quarter of FY25, driven by strong traction in niche US generic drugs, steady domestic performance in a seasonally weak quarter, and higher sales of a blockbuster cancer drug in the US before its distribution exclusivity ends next year, analysts said.