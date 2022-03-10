Pharma company donates 5 lakh to family of MBBS student deceased in Ukraine

The family has to repay a loan of ₹25 lakh towards education and other commitments. With even Naveen's brother to complete his education from Bengaluru, the family is burdened with huge financial liability, the company said in a statement. "Considering the unfortunate state of events, we are trying every possible way to stand in support of the affected family. We know that no financial support can compensate for the void created by the deceased, but it is our small token showing our resolve to stand in solidarity with the families who have lost their dear ones," said Sanjay Koul, Senior President, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma. Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine.