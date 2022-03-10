Pharma company donates 5 lakh to family of MBBS student deceased in Ukraine

Pharma company donates ₹5 lakh to family of MBBS student deceased in Ukraine2 min read . 12:18 PM IST
- Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district
Mankind Pharma has donated ₹5 lakhs to the family of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the Indian MBBS student who died in the Ukraine war.
The family has to repay a loan of ₹25 lakh towards education and other commitments. With even Naveen's brother to complete his education from Bengaluru, the family is burdened with huge financial liability, the company said in a statement. "Considering the unfortunate state of events, we are trying every possible way to stand in support of the affected family. We know that no financial support can compensate for the void created by the deceased, but it is our small token showing our resolve to stand in solidarity with the families who have lost their dear ones," said Sanjay Koul, Senior President, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma. Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine.
Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old Indian, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.
"Considering the unfortunate state of events, we are trying every possible way to stand in support of the affected family. We know that no financial support can compensate for the void created by the deceased, but it is our small token showing our resolve to stand in solidarity with the families who have lost their dear ones. Mankind Pharma as an organization has always believed in standing together during tough times and by extending our support to Naveen's family, we want to send the message that the entire country is there for them," said Dr Sanjay Koul, Senior President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma.
Highly mournful at the loss of the son, the father Shekarappa Chalageri expressed his sincere gratitude to Mankind Pharma. He said, "At such a point of time when the future seems bleak, the support given by the company gives us relief from our financial burden. Though we cannot forget the sorrow that the loss of our son has given us the kind gesture gives us faith in humanity and courage to continue our lives ahead."
