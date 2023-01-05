Pharma firm Pfizer announces 12-week paternity leave policy for its employees

Pharma firm Pfizer announces 12-week paternity leave policy for its employees1 min read . 11:14 PM IST
- The pharma firm said that the new leave policy is applicable from January 1, 2023 and can be availed by biological as well as adoptive fathers.
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on 5 January announced a 12-week paternity leave policy for its employees, as part of the firm's diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Releasing a statement, the pharma firm said that the new leave policy is applicable from January 1, 2023 and can be availed by biological as well as adoptive fathers.
As per the new policy, both the biological and adoptive fathers the option to take leaves over a period of two-year in a maximum of four tranches. However, a single tranche of leaves can be taken for a minimum of two weeks and a maximum of six weeks.
Adding more, the firm said that the employee will be allowed to take additional leaves as permitted by the company's leave policy. This may be casual leave, elective holidays, and wellness days or in the event of any complication.
"We believe the future of a progressive workspace will be defined by practices that harness a people-first approach. The 12-week paternity leave policy will most certainly enable our male colleagues and their partners to cherish the experience and joyful moments of parenthood," Business Standard quoted Pfizer India's Director Shilpi Singh as saying while sharing her views on the new paternity policy.
"A progressive policy of this nature is our endeavour to harness the power of equity at the workplace and enable both men and women to invest equal time in essaying their roles and responsibilities as a parent," she added.