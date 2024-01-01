Pharma Outlook 2024: How are Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and others likely to perform this year?
Pharma companies – Cipla, Torrent Pharma, Eris Lifesciences, and JB Chemicals, among others – have increased their chronic presence, focused on new product launches, and entered into new therapies.
The pharmaceutical sector has seen improvement in the recent quarters due to several factors, such as improved performance in the US generics market, robust performance in branded markets, moderation in raw material costs, and market share gains in recently launched products.