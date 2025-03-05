Companies
PLI boost: Cancer patients can hope for affordable drugs in India
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 05 Mar 2025, 05:00 AM IST
SummaryAt present, most cancer drugs are imported, making them prohibitively expensive
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Cancer patients facing prohibitive treatment costs in India can hope for relief: the nation's top drugmakers have started manufacturing key medicines for such diseases in the country.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less