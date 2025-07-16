India’s pharmaceutical giants have a battle on their hands as they take on beauty and cosmetic startups and their influencers. Consumers are increasingly seeking out clinically backed skincare products, according to industry experts, but drugmakers currently account for only a fraction of the overall beauty and personal care market.

Cipla Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which have a presence in the dermatology or skin diseases segment, are expanding with sunscreens, moisturisers and serums, products that don’t need a prescription.

“There is an evident surge in cosmo-derma products in India, driven by the consumer’s need for a trustworthy science-backed solution that is efficacious and affordable," Shivam Puri, managing director and chief executive of Cipla Health Ltd, Cipla’s consumer-focused unit, told Mint.

Cosmo-derma products or ‘cosmoceuticals’ fall somewhere between traditional cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, offering active ingredients that target specific skin concerns, but need not be prescription-grade drugs.

“The space has become extremely cluttered, and consumers are increasingly turning to brands with clinically backed claims, dermatologist endorsements, and proven efficacy," Puri added.

However, pharma companies have a long way to climb.