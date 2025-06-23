PharmEasy co-founders enter home improvement space with new venture
Summary
All Home will offer brands across categories including furniture, sanitary ware, kitchen and wardrobe, and home hardware to build an omni-channel platform. The Mumbai-based company has raised an undisclosed capital from Bessemer Venture Partners at a valuation of over $120 million.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: PharmEasy co-founders Dharmil Sheth, Dhaval Shah and Hardik Dedhia have started a new venture called ‘All Home’ to capture the growing home improvement and interior design market, months after exiting the online pharmacy company.
