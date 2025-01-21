Companies
PharmEasy co-founders to step back to venture into consumer space
SummarySiddharth Shah, the last of the co-founders, will continue to be the MD and CEO of the company.
Bengaluru: Healthtech startup PharmEasy on Monday said its co-founders Dharmil Sheth, Dhaval Shah, and Hardik Dedhia are expected to take a back seat from the day-to-day operations of the company as they plan to venture into the consumer space.
