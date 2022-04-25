Philips subpoenaed by DOJ over sleep-apnea device recall

Testing so far by independent labs has shown that gases emitted by the PE-PUR foam in the first generation DreamStation devices, which Philips says represent the majority of affected machines, don’t occur at levels that would cause long-term harm to users. Philips said that the tests were conducted on machines that hadn’t been cleaned using ozone, a cleaning method that it said had separately been shown to accelerate the foam degradation. Testing on potential harm from foam particles, and of emissions from other models containing PE-PUR foam, is still under way.