Mint explainer | How $600 million changed hands, but PhonePe saw none
Salman SH 5 min read 31 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
General Atlantic invested $600 million, but no new money came into PhonePe, and neither the founders nor employees took cash off the table.
Private equity (PE) firm General Atlantic’s $600 million investment in PhonePe was a secondary transaction to cover employees’ tax bills when they exercised stock options, according to two people familiar with the matter.
