PhonePe names ex-Meta India public policy chief Shivnath Thukral as VP for public policy, govt affairs

Indian digital payments firm PhonePe on Tuesday named former Meta India public policy head Shivnath Thukral as its as vice president for public policy and government affairs.
The Walmart-owned payments platform is preparing to go public.
Thukral's seven-year stint at Meta ended in June.
"Shivnath will be responsible for leading PhonePe's external engagement and discussions with policy makers and regulators," the company said in a statement, adding that he would work closely with founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari.
