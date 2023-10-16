PhonePe rolls a dice in the pay aggregator biz
The fintech company has started offering payment aggregator services—at an opportune time
New Delhi: Avinash Kumar runs Blumox Technologies, a Delhi-based company that develops websites, mobile apps and applications for enterprises. For five years, he used the services of Razorpay, a payments company, for his everyday transactions with customers online. However, a few months ago, he switched to PhonePe. At $12 billion, it is India’s most valued fintech startup today.