Physics Wallah’s big bet on offline fetches $210 million investment
Mansi Verma 4 min read 20 Sep 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Summary
- After the current funding round, the edtech company will be valued at $2.8 billion, a 2.5x markup from $1.1 billion in its last round in 2022.
Edtech company Physics Wallah’s offline ambitions and listing plan have fetched it $210 million in funding, effectively valuing it at $2.8 billion, 2.5 times what it was worth two years ago.
