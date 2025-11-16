What levers must Physics Wallah pull to crack the South?
Mansi Verma 10 min read 16 Nov 2025, 07:30 pm IST
Summary
Physics Wallah was shaped in the North. Now, it is preparing for its toughest test yet: the South. The edtech company plans to deploy a large share of its IPO proceeds to expand offline and break into the region. But it will need a different strategy—beyond lower pricing.
Mumbai: Physics Wallah (PW) has been taught some sobering lessons in Kozhikode, Kerala, one of its most ambitious southern bets. The city, which became part of the edtech company’s network after its acquisition of Xylem Learning in 2023, quickly emerged as a major revenue contributor. Briefly, it even became PW’s top offline revenue driver.
