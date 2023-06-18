Physics Wallah partners with edtech Xylem, to invest ₹500 crore in 3 years1 min read 18 Jun 2023, 05:42 PM IST
As part of this partnership, Physics Wallah intends to invest ₹500 crore over the next three years to expand its presence in the southern market.
Edtech firm Physics Wallah has announced a strategic collaboration with Kerala-based edtech company Xylem Learning, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. As part of this partnership, Physics Wallah intends to invest ₹500 crore over the next three years to expand its presence in the southern market.
