Physics Wallah’s big leap: New funding, higher valuation, IPO next
Summary
- Edtech startup Physics Wallah is set to raise $22-26 million in a funding round led by existing investor Westbridge Capital that will lift its valuation by more than 30% in just six months.
Edtech startup Physics Wallah is set to raise ₹200-230 crore ($22-26 million) in a secondary funding round led by existing investor WestBridge Capital, according to two persons in the know. The deal values the company at $3.7 billion—up from $2.8 billion just six months ago.