Why Pine Labs’ head believes Ebitda is a better measure of the company’s value
Anshika Kayastha , Mansi Verma 8 min read 04 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Rau said the market views private firms differently from listed ones, adding that growing confidence in Pine Labs’ brand makes this an opportune time for an IPO.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Pine Labs first reported a quarterly profit in April-June, the first three months of the fiscal year. While the second quarter earnings are awaited, chairman Amrish Rau says investors should weigh their interest in the firm's upcoming initial public offering (IPO) by its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which he believes is a better measure of the payments company’s value.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story