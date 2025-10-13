Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Companies / Pine Labs sets sights on mid-November listing

Pine Labs sets sights on mid-November listing

Sneha Shah , Mansi Verma

Pine Labs is seeking a valuation of around $6 billion in the IPO and counts Temasek, Peak XV, Sofina, and Alpha Wave among its investors. 

To date, Pine Labs has raised over $1 billion from marquee investors including Peak XV Partners, Temasek, PayPal, Mastercard, and Fidelity. (Photo: Reuters)
Gift this article

MUMBAI: Fintech company Pine Labs, backed by Peak XV, is targeting a listing by the second week of November. The company’s $700 million initial public offering (IPO) is expected to open in the first week of November, according to three people familiar with the plans.

MUMBAI: Fintech company Pine Labs, backed by Peak XV, is targeting a listing by the second week of November. The company’s $700 million initial public offering (IPO) is expected to open in the first week of November, according to three people familiar with the plans.

“The company is likely to go public between November 10-15. The bankers are preparing accordingly," one of the persons cited above said.

“The company is likely to go public between November 10-15. The bankers are preparing accordingly," one of the persons cited above said.

Pine Labs is seeking a valuation of around $6 billion in the IPO and counts Temasek, Peak XV, Sofina, and Alpha Wave among its investors. The company was last valued at about $5 billion in early 2022.

Other marquee new-age companies eyeing the public market in this window include Groww and Lenskart, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Also Read | Dressing Pine Labs for IPO: What ‘fintech bully’ Amrish Rau can learn from Paytm

“The road shows are done. The company will likely target launching the IPO post Diwali," said another person cited earlier. The company received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last month. Following regulatory approval, companies must file an updated red herring prospectus before opening their issue.

The company reported revenue of 1,344 crore in FY24, up from 933 crore in FY22. It turned profitable in the first nine months of FY25, posting a net profit of 26 crore, a sharp turnaround from a 151.6 crore loss in the same period a year earlier. Expenses, however, continued to rise—from 1,402 crore in FY23 to 1,622 crore in FY24—reflecting heavy investment in product and market expansion.

Pine Labs growth path

Founded in 1998 by Lokvir Kapoor, Tarun Upadhyay, and Rajul Garg, Pine Labs began as a card-based payment and loyalty solutions provider focused on the retail petroleum sector. By the mid-2000s, it pivoted to point-of-sale (PoS) technology and has since evolved into a full-stack fintech company, a transformation largely driven by acquisitions.

Also Read | 1 trillion test: Will the next wave of IPOs lift the market or drown investors?

It entered the gift card segment with the 2019 acquisition of Qwikcilver and expanded its reach among small and medium merchants through the 2022 purchase of Mosambee. Its acquisition of Fave in 2020–21 marked its entry into consumer-facing UPI payments and Southeast Asian markets. Pine Labs has since extended its gift card business to the US and Australia and moved into online payments to compete with players such as Razorpay and Paytm.

To date, Pine Labs has raised over $1 billion from marquee investors including Peak XV Partners, Temasek, PayPal, Mastercard, and Fidelity. Its largest round came in 2021 when Fidelity led a $315 million investment.

Also Read | Why Razorpay is prioritising Southeast Asia as fastest-growing revenue stream

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to strengthen payments infrastructure, credit offerings, and product development. Pine Labs plans to focus on mid-market and UPI-first merchants, expand further across Southeast and West Asia, and continue acquisitions. The company also aims to deepen credit-at-checkout solutions and digitize bank-led merchant onboarding.

India’s IPO market has been buoyant this year, with listings from companies such as JSW Cement, Tata Capital, Ather Energy, and LG India. According to the latest Bernstein report, Indian IPOs have raised $14 billion in 2025, ranking fourth globally behind the US ($53 billion), Hong Kong ($23 billion), and China ($16 billion).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.