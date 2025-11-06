Piramal Finance open to patient foreign capital, but no quick deals yet: CEO
Shayan Ghosh , Anshika Kayastha 4 min read 06 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Piramal Finance is open to strategic foreign investment, emphasizing a long-term growth outlook rather than quick profits. The company aims to double its assets under management to ₹1.5 trillion by FY28, focusing on retail loans and semi-urban markets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Non-bank financier Piramal Finance is open to strategic foreign investors in the company, although there is nothing imminent, its managing director and chief executive Jairam Sridharan said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story