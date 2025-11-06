Piramal Finance open to patient foreign capital, but no quick deals yet: CEO

Sridharan, who joined in 2019 as the chief executive of the Piramal Enterprises’ consumer finance business, has recently been appointed as the head of Piramal Finance, the new merged entity. The finance business was earlier called Piramal Capital & Housing Finance. It was renamed Piramal Finance in March 2025 and Piramal Enterprises merged with it in September 2025. As part of the merger, Piramal Enterprises was delisted from the exchanges on 23 September. The merged entity, Piramal Finance, has now received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval and will start trading on 7 November.