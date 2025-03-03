Companies
Why Piramal wants to exit its decade-plus insurance ventures with Shriram
Summary
- Piramal had acquired stakes in various Shriram companies more than a decade ago, after selling its pharmaceuticals business to Abbott Laboratories in 2010.
- In recent years, Piramal has sold some of these stakes at a profit, and invested in other businesses like lending.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd is planning to sell its holdings in Shriram Group's insurance ventures for ₹4,000-5,000 crore, two people aware of the matter said, as it looks to sharpen focus on its core lending business.
