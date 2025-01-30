Companies
Piramal Pharma to expand injectables portfolio in complex hospital generics business
SummaryPiramal Pharma launched Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride in the US last week. The company reported a 14% growth in its complex hospital generics business, led by strong sales in inhalation anaesthesia, despite pricing pressures.
Piramal Pharma Ltd, which has a strong presence in the inhaled anaesthetic generics segment in the US and emerging markets, plans to expand its pipeline of injectables to drive growth, chairperson Nandini Piramal told Mint in an interview.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more