Piramal Pharma points to early recovery signs after seeing red in Q3
The company posted its results for the third quarter of FY26 late on Wednesday evening, with its revenue dipping 3% year-on-year to ₹2,140 crore, and slipping to a loss of ₹136 crore from a net profit of ₹4 crore in Q3FY25. Its ebitda margin shrank from 16% in Q3FY25 to 11% this fiscal.
Piramal Pharma Ltd is starting to see early signs of a recovery in its contract manufacturing business, with order inflows picking up on the back of improved biopharma funding and increased dealmaking activity in the US offering some relief even as the company looks at a muted FY26.