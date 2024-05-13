Piramal to focus on brownfield expansion, cut debt before acquisitions
Summary
- The company's net debt to Ebitda ratio as of 31 March 2024 was 2.9 times, lower from 5.6 times at the start of the financial year, as the company cut its debt to ₹3,932 crore from ₹4,781 crore at the end of FY23.
New Delhi: Piramal Pharma Ltd (PPL), part of the Piramal Group, aims to press ahead with its strategy to grow organically, without actively looking for acquisition opportunities, as the company is keen on first paring its debt, chairperson Nandini Piramal said.