Piyush Goyal to meet Elon Musk amid Tesla's Indian market entry talks: Sources
The meeting between Goyal and Musk will be the most high-profile one since the Tesla boss met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June and later said he was keen to make significant investments in the country.
Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal will meet Tesla chief Elon Musk in the United States next week as the two sides look to advance the U.S. carmaker's plan to enter the South Asian market, sources familiar with the plans said.
