Bengaluru: A sharp rise in crude oil-linked raw material prices is unsettling India’s plastic packaging industry, but a bigger disruption is being caused by companies securing and stockpiling their supplies, tightening availability and pushing up prices.
India faces plastic packaging crunch: Crude oil prices and hoarding create scarcity for F&B firms
SummaryPlastic price spikes are being worsened by stockpiling and disrupted procurement cycles, tightening supply of packaging material. Food and beverage makers are already exposed with expected near-term margin hits.
Bengaluru: A sharp rise in crude oil-linked raw material prices is unsettling India’s plastic packaging industry, but a bigger disruption is being caused by companies securing and stockpiling their supplies, tightening availability and pushing up prices.
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