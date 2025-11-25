Platinum jewellery sales to rise 15% in 2025 with ‘bi-metal’, men’s jewellery bump
As gold prices hit record highs, platinum jewellery is poised for stellar sales this year. Bi-metal jewellery made of platinum with some gold is attracting gold jewellery customers while a record-breaking year for platinum spot prices will boost revenue.
MUMBAI: Platinum jewellery is likely to have record sales in India, with growth of as much as 15% in 2025, after rising gold prices encouraged customers to buy alternative ornaments, Vaishali Banerjee, India managing director and head of global market development at Platinum Guild International, told Mint in an interview.