“Wedding gifting has become a big occasion for men’s jewellery because you have to gift the bridegroom something," she said. “Also, men’s self-purchase (men buying jewellery for themselves) moves faster than women’s self-purchase because they do not need to seek permission from anyone for a purchase." Platinum jewellery exports from India rose over 30% year on year in the April-October period to ₹1,098 crore, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council. Higher interest in platinum jewellery among younger consumers, especially in the US, helped exports increase from India even as exports of gold plain and studded jewellery fell 38% and 17% in the same time period, the GJEPC said.