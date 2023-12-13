Platinum Miners Face Demand Downturn as EV Transition Revs Up

Miners of platinum metals are likely to face plummeting demand in the coming years, victim to the automotive industry’s transition to battery-electric vehicles.

A decline in demand could happen as soon as 2025-26, Citi analysts say in a research note, forecasting “a structural demand downturn in a scale and speed hardly seen across the commodity markets."

Car makers use platinum group metals, or PGMs, to remove pollutants from the exhaust fumes of combustion-engine vehicles. As such, the rising share of pure battery-electric vehicles on the road reduces demand for the metals.

Anglo American Platinum, the world’s largest producer of platinum metals, agrees that demand from the automotive sector will stagnate going forward, Head of Marketing Hilton Ingram said in a call Friday.

The miner said it plans to cut costs in 2024 by around 5 billion South African rand ($263.9 million), in part by reducing production, in response to the prevailing platinum price-rout and persistent cost inflation ripping through the sector.

Johannesburg-based miner Sibanye-Stillwater has also taken measures to cut costs by restructuring operations in the U.S. and South Africa, citing similar issues. In October, the company said it plans to cut about 4,000 jobs and close several shafts.

Platinum prices have plummeted this year, with futures down 15% to date. In early 2021, platinum futures peaked close to $1,300, compared with today’s price of around $922. The drop has been mostly due to low demand from the automotive sector as electric vehicles, such as Tesla, increase share of the automotive market.

Sales of battery-electric cars grew by 55% in the first three quarters of 2023, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, while the International Energy Agency sees electric vehicles accounting for 18% of total car sales for the year.

In November, sales of combustion-engine vehicles rose 9.1%, while sales of battery-electric vehicles increased 19%, forecaster S&P Global said.

“The industry needs to structurally downsize over the long term, as demand for auto catalysts falls, and with no alternative end-uses to act as an offset," Liberum analysts wrote in a research note.

PGM miners in South Africa—the world’s largest producing country—have been particularly hit by inflationary costs, with the rand being one of the worst performing currencies of 2023.

Like its peers, South Africa-based Impala Platinum—the second-largest PGM producer worldwide—is also planning cost-cuts due to the weak price environment.

“A number of both operating and capital cost interventions are underway to make a number of cuts to both operating and capital cost," the miner told Dow Jones Newswires.

It expects to trim spending at several operations without limiting medium-term output, while recognizing the structural shift in PGM demand from the auto sector.

Longer-term, PGM miners with higher exposure to platinum and lower exposure to palladium are better placed, given worldwide palladium supply is expected to widen further, Citi said, preferring Impala Platinum in the sector.

Besides consolidation, PGM miners should follow a value-over-volume strategy, with cost management the priority going forward, the U.S. bank added. Diversifying away from the metals is also a valid strategy, it said.

Sibanye-Stillwater has already moved to diversify, having bought into battery-metal assets over the last couple of years, such as a wholly-owned nickel-refinery in France, and a 30% majority stake in lithium project Keliber in Finland.