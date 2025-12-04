Prices of plots near some large cities have increased at a faster pace than prices of apartments over the past two years. Bengaluru-based Prestige Group, which has launched multiple plotted projects this year, said prices have risen 17% year-on-year to an average of ₹8,425 per sq. ft as of 30 September. In comparison, apartment prices climbed 6% to an average ₹13,769 per sq. ft during this period, as per Prestige’s latest investor presentation.