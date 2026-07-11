Plum picks Rothschild for a record $100 mn fundraise

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Pureplay Skin Sciences (India) Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty and personal care brand Plum, has appointed global investment bank Rothschild & Co to manage a $75-100 million fundraising and has started discussions with potential investors, according to two people familiar with the matter. The round, if completed, would be the largest single fundraise by an Indian beauty and personal care brand.
"The proceeds from the fundraise are expected to be used to strengthen Plum's offline presence and launch new products," said the first person cited above, requesting anonymity as the discussions are private.
"The fundraising process is still in its early stages, and the company has started reaching out to both existing and new investors," said the second person in the know.