Plum picks Rothschild for a record $100 mn fundraise

Vaeshnavi KasthurilSneha Shah
4 min read11 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Over the years, Plum has expanded beyond skincare into haircare, body care, personal care and makeup, while evolving into an omnichannel business.
Summary
D2C beauty brand Plum is gearing up for its next phase of growth, tapping Rothschild & Co to raise $75-100 million for offline expansion and new product launches. If successful, the round would set a record for a standalone beauty and personal care brand in India.

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Pureplay Skin Sciences (India) Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty and personal care brand Plum, has appointed global investment bank Rothschild & Co to manage a $75-100 million fundraising and has started discussions with potential investors, according to two people familiar with the matter. The round, if completed, would be the largest single fundraise by an Indian beauty and personal care brand.

"The proceeds from the fundraise are expected to be used to strengthen Plum's offline presence and launch new products," said the first person cited above, requesting anonymity as the discussions are private.

"The fundraising process is still in its early stages, and the company has started reaching out to both existing and new investors," said the second person in the know.

Plum and Rothschild did not respond to Mint's emailed queries until the time of publication.

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Plum has raised over $50 million in institutional funding to date. Its last fundraising came in March 2022, when it secured $35 million (about 270 crore) in a Series C round led by A91 Partners, with participation from existing investors Unilever Ventures and Faering Capital. The round valued the company at about $250 million.

Founded in 2013 by Shankar Prasad, Plum began as one of India's first online-first vegan beauty brands, offering cruelty-free and toxin-free skincare products. Over the years, it has expanded beyond skincare into haircare, body care, personal care and makeup, while evolving into an omnichannel business.

Today, the company sells through its own website, e-commerce marketplaces, quick-commerce platforms and a growing offline retail network, with more than 500 stock-keeping units (SKUs) and around 35 exclusive brand outlets. Plum counts Unilever Ventures, Faering Capital and A91 Partners among its investors.

Pureplay Skin Sciences reported a revenue of 418.6 crore in FY25, up 22.5% from 341.7 crore a year earlier and a net profit of 24.7 crore, compared with a net loss of 84.1 crore in FY24—its first full year of profitability, Tracxn data showed, citing the latest available numbers.

The fundraising comes amid growing investor interest in India's beauty and personal care industry, which is seen at $40 billion by FY30 from about $23 billion in FY25, making it the country's fastest-growing retail category for the next five years, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

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Large cheques have become increasingly common in the space in recent years. Online beauty retailer Purplle had raised $180 million in Series F in October 2024 while Good Glamm raised about $150 million in Series D back in 2021; the funding was, however, milestone-based, and they eventually did not get the second tranche.

E-commerce is expected to account for over one-third of category sales by 2030, while quick commerce is seen emerging as the largest online distribution channel for beauty products, per Redseer data.

Plum is part of a new generation of digital-first beauty brands, competing for a share of India's fast-growing beauty and personal care market alongside companies such as Mamaearth, Minimalist, The Derma Co., Pilgrim, Foxtale, MCaffeine, WOW Skin Science and Sugar Cosmetics, while also vying with established multinational players including Hindustan Unilever, L'Oréal India, Procter & Gamble and Beiersdorf.

Consolidation push

The sector has also witnessed a wave of consolidation as large consumer goods companies and global beauty majors acquire fast-growing digital-first brands to tap premiumization and younger consumers.

In January 2025, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) agreed to acquire a 90.5% stake in Minimalist at a pre-money enterprise valuation of 2,955 crore, marking one of the largest acquisitions in India's D2C beauty space. The ingredient-led skincare brand, founded in 2020, has become one of the country's fastest-growing beauty startups and complements HUL's existing portfolio of Lakmé, Dove, Pond's and Simple.

Global beauty giant L'Oréal Groupe has also stepped up its India play. In June 2026, it signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Innovist, the parent company of digital-first brands Bare Anatomy, Chemist at Play, Sunscoop and Vinci Botanicals. While the companies did not disclose financial details, people familiar with the transaction estimated the deal value at around 4,000 crore, making it one of the largest acquisitions involving an Indian beauty startup.

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Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. has also been expanding its beauty ambitions through its omnichannel beauty platform Tira. Earlier this year, Reliance acquired Anomaly, the global haircare brand founded by actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, strengthening its premium haircare portfolio. Meanwhie, ITC Ltd. acquired a majority stake in premium mother-and-baby care brand Mother Sparsh as it diversified its personal care portfolio.

Industry experts expect consolidation to continue as large consumer companies increasingly prefer acquiring fast-growing digital-native brands over building premium portfolios organically.

Redseer estimates that more than 150 new-age beauty brands will generate over 100 crore in annual revenue by FY31, together accounting for 25-30% of India's beauty and personal care market, up sharply from the current levels.

About the Authors

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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