Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >PM Modi to address CII annual meeting today

PM Modi to address CII annual meeting today

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 05:56 AM IST Livemint

The theme of the meeting is India@75: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 on Wednesday at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 on Wednesday at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

According to the official release by the Prime Minister's office, the theme of the meeting is India@75: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

According to the official release by the Prime Minister's office, the theme of the meeting is India@75: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The CII Annual Meeting 2021 will be held over two days of 11-12 August.

Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Singapore will address as Special International Guest Speaker.

The event will also have the participation of many Ministers, senior officials, academics and prominent representatives of Indian industry.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the CII Annual Session 2021 on the theme 'India@75: Government and Business Working Together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' on 11 August 2021," said CII in a tweet.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Gold funds are fading. Stay put or cash out?

Premium

Indusind Bank CEO: ‘We’ll ensure we are well-covered on ...

Premium

Burmans to sell 25% stake in Aviva Life

Premium

Eighteen investment banks vie for LIC IPO mandate

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!