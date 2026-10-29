PNB Housing Finance targets ₹3,000 crore corporate loan book by FY27-end

PNB Housing Finance Ltd aims to expand its corporate lending book to ₹3,000 crore by the end of the current financial year from about ₹700 crore currently as it diversifies its lending portfolio while maintaining its 18-20% growth guidance, managing director and chief executive officer Ajai Kumar Shukla said in an interview with Mint.
The corporate lending portfolio is expected to account for about 3% of the company's overall loan book. The segment has no non-performing assets (NPAs), Shukla said.