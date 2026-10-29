PNB Housing Finance targets ₹3,000 crore corporate loan book by FY27-end

Harsh Kumar
3 min read29 Oct 2026, 03:29 PM IST
logo
PNB Housing Finance managing director and chief executive officer Ajai Kumar Shukla.
Summary
The company is maintaining its growth guidance even after a rating upgrade that will help reduce borrowing costs 

PNB Housing Finance Ltd aims to expand its corporate lending book to 3,000 crore by the end of the current financial year from about 700 crore currently as it diversifies its lending portfolio while maintaining its 18-20% growth guidance, managing director and chief executive officer Ajai Kumar Shukla said in an interview with Mint.

The corporate lending portfolio is expected to account for about 3% of the company's overall loan book. The segment has no non-performing assets (NPAs), Shukla said.

The housing finance company seeks to grow profitably amid intensifying competition and higher funding costs. The company’s recent AAA rating upgrade is expected to improve its ability to negotiate more favourable borrowing terms with lenders, while a greater contribution from affordable housing and emerging-market loans is expected to support margins.

Even though the rating upgrade will help reduce borrowing costs, the company is maintaining its growth guidance and expects its assets under management to cross 1 trillion by the end of the current quarter, Shukla said.

PNB Housing has budgeted disbursements of 32,000 crore for FY27. The second half of the year is expected to be stronger than the first half, in line with historical trends, he said.

The company is also targeting a higher contribution from affordable housing and emerging markets, which together accounted for 41% of its business. Their share is expected to increase to 45% this financial year and to 48-50% next year, Shukla said.

These segments are important to the company's strategy because of their contribution to net interest margins (NIMs). PNB Housing Finance will continue lending across prime, emerging, affordable and micro-housing categories rather than concentrating on a single borrower segment, he said.

The company expects to pass on 10-15 basis points of the Reserve Bank of India's recent 25 bps repo rate increase to customers, effective 1 November, Shukla said. The limited pass-through is intended to balance higher funding costs with the need to remain competitive.

Also Read | PNB has comfortable capital buffer, targets 15% credit growth: CEO Chandra

Loan disbursements, assets

The company reported total disbursements of 9,600 crore in the second quarter, including retail disbursements of 9,200 crore, which grew 54%. Loan assets increased 19%, while net profit rose 6%.

Explaining the difference between strong disbursement growth and the more modest increase in profit, Shukla pointed to a reduction in negative credit costs and lower recoveries, which meant there were fewer reversals of past provisions to help improve earnings. Negative credit costs declined from 0.53% in the second quarter of FY26 to 0.19% in the second quarter of FY27, while recoveries fell from 34 crore to 21 crore, he said.

The company reported an NIM of 3.67% in the second quarter, which improved from the first quarter partly because of a one-off transaction. Shukla said the company generally operates at about 3.5% and expects the changing portfolio mix, along with the rating upgrade, to support an improvement.

Following the recent interest rate increase, housing demand remains strong, Shukla said. However, he acknowledged that growth in the sector had slowed, moderating from 13-15% at one point to 11-12%.

Also Read | PNB Housing bets on micro loans, small developers to boost margins

Shukla said technology and operational efficiency will remain the other priorities. Over the past 10 months, the company has focused on employee productivity, distribution reach, customer grievance redressal and better utilization of technology platforms. It plans to expand digital and paperless processes by retrieving and validating documents directly from their original sources.

Shukla said the company would continue to focus on asset quality and productivity while expanding its reach. He noted that affordability varies significantly across cities because property prices and household incomes differ, adding that discussions on redefining affordable housing could take these differences into account.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.