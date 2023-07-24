PNB Housing Finance Ltd reported a 47.8% YoY rise in Q1FY24 net profit to ₹347.32 crore. The company's share price opened at ₹649.85 on BSE.
PNBHousing Finance Ltd on Monday reported an 47.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit after tax for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹347.32 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹234.96 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 24.4% from ₹279.28 crore in Q4FY23. PNB Housing Finance share price opened at intraday low of ₹649.85 apiece on BSE.
The housing finance company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose 21% on year to ₹1,707.63 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹1,410.70 crore in Q1FY23. Total income rose to ₹1,707.72 crore in the first quarter. It stood at ₹1,411.99 crore in the year-ago period.
The mortgage lender reported in an exchange filing that net interest income increased to ₹629 crore for the quarter ended in June by 70% year over year and 6% quarter over quarter.