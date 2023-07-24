Hello User
PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results: Net profit surges 47.8% on year to 347.32 crore

1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:29 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

PNB Housing Finance Ltd reported a 47.8% YoY rise in Q1FY24 net profit to 347.32 crore. The company's share price opened at 649.85 on BSE.

PNB Housing Finance share price opened at intraday low of 649.85 apiece on BSE.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd on Monday reported an 47.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit after tax for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 347.32 crore. The company had reported a profit of 234.96 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 24.4% from 279.28 crore in Q4FY23. PNB Housing Finance share price opened at intraday low of 649.85 apiece on BSE.

The housing finance company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose 21% on year to 1,707.63 crores during the quarter ended June from 1,410.70 crore in Q1FY23. Total income rose to 1,707.72 crore in the first quarter. It stood at 1,411.99 crore in the year-ago period.

The mortgage lender reported in an exchange filing that net interest income increased to 629 crore for the quarter ended in June by 70% year over year and 6% quarter over quarter.

(more to come)

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 02:29 PM IST
