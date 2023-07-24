PNB Housing Finance Ltd on Monday reported an 47.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit after tax for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹347.32 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹234.96 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 24.4% from ₹279.28 crore in Q4FY23. PNB Housing Finance share price opened at intraday low of ₹649.85 apiece on BSE.